Foresight Acquisition, a blank check company targeting consumer tech and healthcare industries, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $275 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company plans to raise $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Foresight Acquisition would command a market value of $351 million.



The company is led by Chairman Greg Wasson, the former CEO of Walgreens, where he served prior to founding his family investment office Wasson Enterprise. He is joined by CEO and Director Michael Balkin, who was previously a Partner and Co-Manager of the William Blair Small Institutional Portfolio and the William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund, and CFO Gerald Muizelaar, who has served as VP of Finance for Wasson Enterprise since 2017. Foresight Acquisition intends to capitalize on the track record and experience of its management team, focusing on the technology-enabled consumer and consumer healthcare industries.



Foresight Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FOREU. It filed confidentially on November 19, 2020. Cowen and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Consumer tech and health-focused SPAC Foresight Acquisition files for a $275 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

