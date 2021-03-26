Consumer Stocks To Buy Before April 2021? 4 To Consider

Are These The Best Consumer Stocks To Buy Before Next Week?

The consumer market could be well-positioned for growth this year. After being bludgeoned by the coronavirus pandemic last year, will these consumer stocks return to their pre-pandemic levels and beyond? Wells Fargo analyst Chris Harvey seems to think so. From casinos to cinemas and restaurants, many of this year’s winning trades will involve spending outside the home, he predicts. Harvey also believes that it is time to boost exposure to consumer plays as a ramp-up in coronavirus vaccinations will help boost the sector. Last month, he upgraded the consumer services group from a neutral rating to overweight.

Could momentum be picking up for the sector already? For instance, we can see luxury consumer brands like Movado (NYSE: MOV) rising by over 50% year-to-date. Additionally, casino developer and operator Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) has also seen gains of over 90% in this same period. One thing that is certain is that consumers are going to be spending a lot on services. Given that the sector is huge, finding the next top consumer stocks could be a challenge for investors. With some due diligence and proper research, you could find some of the best consumer stocks out there. Or you could have a look at this list of top consumer stocks to consider buying before April 2021.

Consumer Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] In April

Elite Education Group International Ltd.

Elite Education is a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese university students interested in studying abroad in the U.S. and other countries. It develops specific educational goals for each student enrolled in its program and provides a safe and structured environment to enable students to pursue their academic goals.

Yesterday, the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 750,000 units at an offering price of $8.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6 million. EEIQ stock skyrocketed by over 200% on its first day of trading.

The company has been around since 1987 and has been training generations of students and families around the world to achieve a master-planned and well-rounded education. The company has many organizations operating under it and would include Elite Open School (EOS) and Elite Educational Institute. EOS is a WASC-accredited International Micro-School for children in grades 5-12, middle school, and high school. Given the excitement surrounding the company’s IPO today, will you buy EEIQ stock?

Wah Fu Education Ltd

The next consumer stock on this list is Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Wah Fu is a holdings company that engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions. It operates through the Online Education Services segment and Technological Development and Operation Services segment.

Its Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions such as universities and training institutions. WAFU stock has also skyrocketed by over 200% on today’s opening bell and currently trades at $15.15 as of 2:10 p.m. ET.

Investors seem to be responding to a coordinated attempt on social media around the buying of shares in China-based education companies that have a low float today. Also, Wah Fu may be moving in the uptrend in suit of Elite Education’s IPO. For those who do not know, WAFU could be a sympathy play to EEIQ. All things considered, will you buy WAFU stock?

GameStop Inc.

GameStop is a video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer that has been hot in the news this year. After a band of retail traders rallied towards the stock earlier this year, it saw gains of over 1,500% before plummeting down. This latest rally has sent the stock up by over 30% since Thursday. GameStop stock currently trades at $180.51 as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Investors seem to be responding to its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results and the shift in management that is happening in the company.

In the company’s fourth-quarter financials that were reported on Tuesday, the company posted net sales of $2.11 billion. GameStop also noted that its global e-commerce sales increased by 175% for the quarter and represented 34% of net sales in fiscal 2020. Net income for the quarter was $80.5 million or $1.19 per diluted share. The company has been accelerating its de-densification efforts and streamlining its store footprint. It has also leveraged its retail locations to provide same-day delivery and curbside pickups.

Ultimately, GameStop has also been enhancing its suite of e-commerce platforms. On the same day, the company also announced that it has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer in Ms. Jenna Owens. Owens was the Director and General Manager for Distribution and Multi-Channel Fulfilment at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). For these reasons, will you buy GME stock?

Travelzoo

Travelzoo is a consumer company that provides its 30 million members with insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences. These experiences are personally reviewed by its deal experts around the globe. The company is a leader in entertainment and travel and has over 20 years of experience. It has worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers. TZOO stock has almost doubled year-to-date and currently trades at $16.69 as of 2:11 p.m. ET.

Last week, the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Its consolidated revenue was $12.5 million. As the company continues to see improvement in its business, it continues to be one of the most trusted media brands publishing and recommending the best deals to its members.

The company notes that in March 2021, it has seen its strongest activity from Travelzoo members in the U.S. in the last year. The company also ended the year with $64.2 million in cash. Given how the travel industry is expected to pick up momentum in the next few months, Travelzoo could stand to benefit greatly. With that in mind, will you consider TZOO as a top consumer stock to buy?

