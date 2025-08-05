Markets
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

August 05, 2025

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.73, changing hands as high as $80.81 per share. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XLP's low point in its 52 week range is $75.605 per share, with $84.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

