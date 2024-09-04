Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 26.7% from its 52-week low price of $172.75/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VDC in Focus

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF targets the consumer staples sector with key holdings in Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail, Household Products, Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages and Packaged Foods & Meats. It charges 10 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Staples ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The consumer staples segment of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately, given market volatility. U.S. manufacturing shrank again in August, pointing to a slowdown in the economy. The space is home to a variety of items that are essential for daily needs. Being defensive in nature, the consumer staples sector sees steady demand even during an economic downturn due to its low level of correlation with economic cycles. It generally acts as a safe haven amid political and economic turmoil.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VDC has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.