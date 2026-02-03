Consumer Staples Earnings to Watch This Week: EL, NWL, HSY, COTY, PM

With the fourth-quarter 2025 earnings season well underway, many Consumer Staples companies are expected to report results this week. Notably, the sector now ranks among the bottom 32% of the overall Zacks classified sectors. The broader sector comprises stocks spanning beauty, consumer products, tobacco, confectionery and other related categories.



U.S. consumer stocks are facing multiple headwinds, including weakening consumer confidence, persistent inflation and pressure on discretionary spending. Elevated input and commodity costs, along with tariffs, are squeezing margins, while consumers increasingly prioritize essential items over non-essential purchases, making earnings growth more challenging, especially for discretionary and cyclical consumer segments. In addition, global demand uncertainty, inflationary and cost pressures, weather volatility, geopolitical concerns and evolving retail dynamics are constraining margins and keeping near-term earnings growth muted.



Nevertheless, companies with a strong focus on innovation and portfolio reinvention might be better positioned to perform. Ongoing productivity initiatives are streamlining operations and bolstering competitiveness through disciplined execution across productivity, simplification and innovation. Focus on supply-chain optimization, SKU rationalization and strategic pricing is driving efficiency gains, while strengthening commercial capabilities, simplifying structures and improving accountability are other positives.



Among companies that have reported earnings this reporting cycle, we will here focus on the earnings scorecard of the Consumer Staples sector. Per the Zacks Earnings Trends report, nearly 26.7% of Consumer Staples companies have reported earnings so far, constituting about 25% of the total market capitalization. Earnings for the sector have dipped 3.7% year over year, on 1.1% drop in revenues. Of the companies that have already reported, 37.5% beat on both earnings and revenues.



Per the report, the Consumer Staples sector’s December-quarter earnings are expected to decline 2.4% year over year, with revenues rising 2.4%. Margins for the sector are also likely to edge down 0.6% this earnings season. That said, let us take a look at the following five Consumer Staples stocks, which are scheduled to report results this week.

5 Consumer Stocks to Watch

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is high. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is expected to report top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 5, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $4.22 billion, indicating 5.3% growth from the same period last year. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 3.8% in the past 30 days to 83 cents per share, indicating 33.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 82.6%. EL has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +6.62%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

Estee Lauder’s results are likely to benefit from improving operating discipline through its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, amid a still-challenging global beauty backdrop. The company’s strength in fragrance and expanding presence across digital and specialty channels remain important drivers of performance stability. (Read More: Is Estee Lauder Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Q2 Earnings Release?)



The Hershey Company HSY is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3 billion, indicating a 4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.40 per share, though it suggests a decline of almost 48% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 15%, on average. HSY has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.78%.

Hershey Company (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Hershey Company (The) price-eps-surprise | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Continued strength in demand across its core confectionery portfolio, supported by brand momentum, innovation-led engagement and disciplined revenue management, is likely to aid quarterly results. Higher commodity costs continued to weigh on margins, as pricing actions have not yet fully offset inflation. (Read More: Hershey's Q4 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect From HSY Stock?)



Newell Brands Inc. NWL is expected to register a year-over-year decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating a decline of 3.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line has been stable in the past 30 days at 18 cents per share, which indicates growth of 12.5% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. Its bottom line beat the consensus estimate by 23.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. NWL has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -1.89%.

Newell Brands Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Newell Brands Inc. price-eps-surprise | Newell Brands Inc. Quote

NWL’s performance in the fourth quarter is expected to benefit from improving dynamics across key businesses. Meanwhile, Outdoor & Recreation, which has faced prolonged softness, is showing early signs of stabilization. Persistent inflationary pressures, geopolitical volatility and rapidly evolving retail dynamics continue to challenge its ability to drive top-line growth. (Read More: Newell Brands Q4 Earnings Around the Corner: What Awaits the Stock?)



Coty Inc. COTY is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating a dip of 0.3% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down a penny in the past 30 days to 18 cents per share, implying a 63.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. COTY delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. Coty has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.87%.

Coty Price and EPS Surprise

Coty price-eps-surprise | Coty Quote

Coty is expected to report modest sequential improvement from the prior quarter, supported by stronger Prestige sell-out trends and easing inventory headwinds. A highly promotional beauty market, cautious retailer ordering and tariff-related cost pressures have been constraining revenues and margins. (Read More: Coty's Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors)



Philip Morris International Inc. PM is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.4 billion, suggesting a rise of 7.3% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $1.67 per share, implying a 7.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. PM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average. PM has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Philip Morris International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Philip Morris International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Philip Morris International Inc. Quote

Philip Morris is seeing gains from robust pricing power and a growing smoke-free product portfolio, with higher combustible tobacco prices and increased smoke-free volumes supporting performance. The company has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition. (Read More: Should Philip Morris Stock Be in Your Portfolio Ahead of Q4 Earnings?)

