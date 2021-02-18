Consumer Spending Unexpectedly Jumps In January. But How Long Will It Last?

With stimulus checks in their pockets, Americans felt confident to shop and spend last month beyond what economists had projected. But how long will that confidence last?

Fifty-five percent of Americans believe the economy will recover quickly once pandemic restrictions are lifted, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. While that’s just a slight increase over last week’s survey, that optimism has come a long way since the early pandemic days of April 2020, when less than half of respondents felt confident about the recovery timeline. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Is that increase in confidence leading Americans to spend? A combination of factors, including continued vaccine rollout, fewer Covid-19 cases, and the promise of another round of government aid, are likely at play.

Retail and food service sales increased by 5.3% in January, according to the Department of Commerce’s estimates released yesterday.

That’s far higher than the 1.2% increase economists expected to occur after the holiday season. Big category winners included electronics and appliances (up 14.7% in January), along with furniture and home furnishings (up 12%). Online retailers are continuing to thrive during the pandemic, and even restaurants, which have struggled due to dining restrictions, saw a sales increase in January.

Typically, January sales drop because the holiday shopping rush is over. But December saw slightly subdued spending, which makes January’s bump look even more striking.

“A 5.3% increase is big,” says John Rosen, an economics professor at the Pompea College of Business at New Haven University. “But it’s just a one-month number.” When you even out this spike with the lagging sales retailers saw in the fall, it all pretty much evens out in the long run, he says. If the upward trend continues for a few months, Rosen says, that’s a better sign of ongoing improvement. “If people are spending, that’s good for the economy.”

[Want more stories like this in your inbox? Subscribe to the Forbes Advisor Weekly Newsletter.]

Will Consumer Spending Last Amid Uneasy Jobs Numbers?

But there seems to be a limit to Americans’ spending plans this winter. Retail and restaurant purchases are one thing; committing to big purchases are another. Sixty percent of respondents were less comfortable making a major purchase, like a house or car, than they were six months ago. When it comes to other household purchases, Americans are slightly more confident, but 54% still feel less comfortable making household purchases compared to six months ago, during the peak of uncertainty about the pandemic’s trajectory.

While responses to this particular question have fluctuated over time, there seems to be less stress around household spending than there was in December, when just over 60% of respondents expressed discomfort with making household purchases.

“My sense is consumers are feeling pretty optimistic,” Rosen says. He attributes this to increasing vaccinations and an unemployment rate that’s slowly recovering. “When stimulus checks go out, people are likely to spend, which will contribute to a long-term positive impact” on the economy.

The distribution of $600 stimulus checks in late December and January likely spurred some of January’s unexpectedly high retail spending. But that confidence at the cash register may be temporary as Congress continues to discuss the fate of a third stimulus package and unemployment numbers reveal unsteadiness in the labor market.

Last week, 861,000 new unemployment applications were filed, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s an increase of 13,000 from the week prior.

At the end of January, more than 18 million people were claiming unemployment benefits, compared to 2.1 million in the same period in 2020. The unemployment rate continues to recover from its pandemic high of 14.8%, but continuing fluctuations in weekly data reflect predictions that the job market may not recover for several years, even if the rest of the economy bounces back in 2021.

What to Do While You Wait for the Next Stimulus Package

At this point, there’s not much for you to do—it all hinges on Congress, which plans to vote on new $1,400 payments, likely in March.

In the meantime, it’s a good idea to get started with the tax preparation process well ahead of the April 15 deadline—at this point, there’s no indication the IRS will extend the filing deadline as it did last spring at the height of the pandemic.

Read more: The Best Tax Software of 2021

Electronically filing your tax return as early as possible is often recommended as a way to ward off fraud, as it’s possible for someone who has enough of your personal information to file on your behalf and steal your refund.

But this year, filing early comes with another advantage: potentially gaining access to any partial or whole stimulus payments you didn’t receive in 2020 or 2021. While you won’t receive a lump sum payment from the federal government, claiming your unpaid stimulus as a Recovery Rebate Credit could reduce your tax payment—or put a larger tax refund in your pocket this spring.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.