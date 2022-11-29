Consumer spending anomalies are the new norm: podcast

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - High inflation and glum sentiment are changing how people use their money. In this edition of The Exchange podcast, Brookings Institution economist Wendy Edelberg explains what shoppers are loath to give up during times of duress and why strange patterns will persist.

