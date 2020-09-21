Jack Creek Investment Corp., a blank check company formed by KSH Capital targeting a food or consumer business, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Jack Creek Investment Corp. would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Jeffrey Kelter, co-founder and a Partner of KSH Capital, and CEO Robert Savage, co-founder and President of KSH Capital. The company plans to target the broader food and consumer products value chain.



Jack Creek Investment Corp. was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JCICU. The SPAC filed confidentially on August 31, 2020. J.P. Morgan is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer SPAC Jack Creek Investment Corp. files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

