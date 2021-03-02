Haymaker Acquisition III, the third consumer-focused blank check company led by the former CEO of Starwood Hotels, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Steven Heyer, who previously served as CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and COO of The Coca-Cola Company, and President and Director Andrew Heyer, the founder and CEO of consumer-focused private equity fund manager Mistral Equity Partners. The company plans to target a business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.



Management's previous SPACs include Haymaker Acquisition II, which went public in June 2019 and completed its acquisition of ARKO Holdings (ARKO; -5% from $10 offer price) in December 2020, and Haymaker Acquisition, which went public in October 2017 and completed its merger with OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW; +14%) in March 2019.



Haymaker Acquisition III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HYACU. Citi and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Consumer SPAC Haymaker Acquisition III prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



