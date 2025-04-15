Consumer Sentiment Dips? Here Are 4 Prominent Stocks to Buy Now

Consumer sentiment, a key indicator of economic health, took a sharp downturn in April, signaling growing concerns over economic conditions and inflation. According to the University of Michigan’s preliminary report, the sentiment index dropped to 50.8, a notable decline from March’s 57.0, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline.



While this pullback wasn’t entirely unexpected, it was more pronounced than economists had anticipated. The Current Economic Conditions Index also saw a notable decline, dropping to 56.5, down 11.4% from the prior month. This sharp fall highlights rising consumer apprehension about the economic outlook, exacerbated by trade tensions and tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump’s policies.



The Federal Reserve and financial markets are closely monitoring these developments, especially regarding how the decline in sentiment may impact consumer spending. With consumer spending accounting for around 70% of U.S. GDP, a shift in spending patterns could have broad implications for future economic growth.



However, even in this environment of pessimism, some players are better equipped to weather the storm. Their solid business models, loyal customer bases, and focus on value and essentials provide them with a distinct advantage. Companies such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, Chewy, Inc. CHWY and The Kroger Co. KR are adapting to these shifting consumer behaviors.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of SFM, BJ, CHWY & KR



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Prominent Stocks

Sprouts Farmers: Product Innovation & Competitive Pricing

Sprouts Farmers, operating in a highly fragmented grocery industry, is a compelling option. The company has adopted a multifaceted approach to expand its customer base and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Through product innovation, targeted marketing and competitive pricing, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its offerings resonate with its diverse customer base. The company’s commitment to offering fresh, natural and organic products aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier food options. Its store expansion and growing private label mix reflect solid momentum ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 11.9% and 24.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. SFM, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BJ's Wholesale: Membership & Digitization Drive Growth

BJ's Wholesale continues to demonstrate strong performance, fueled by its strategic focus on membership growth and digital innovations. The company remains committed to enhancing omnichannel capabilities and providing value to customers. These endeavors have contributed to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income. Offering members convenient options such as same-day delivery, curbside pick-up, and buy online and pick up in-club, the company ensures an engaging and seamless digital shopping experience. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint, targeting high-growth regions and underserved markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.8% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. BJ, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Chewy: Autoship & Personalization Boost Engagement

Chewy’s business model continues to show maturity through a blend of operational discipline, strategic focus and expanding value-added services. Its ability to sustain profitability amid macro pressures speaks to strong internal execution, while high autoship penetration and sequential customer growth reflect deepening consumer trust and engagement. The company’s focus on recurring revenue streams, tech-driven personalization and healthcare integration reinforces its evolution from a transactional retailer into a full-fledged pet care platform.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.5% and 18.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. CHWY, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average.

Kroger: Leading With Fresh & Accelerating With Digital

Kroger continues to navigate a competitive and evolving retail landscape, leveraging its strong private-label offerings, including "Our Brands," digital expansion and strategic partnerships to maintain its market position. The company remains focused on enhancing its fresh product selection, personalized shopping experiences and digital ecosystem while investing in store remodels and automation to drive efficiency.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.4% and 6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. KR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.

