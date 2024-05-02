News & Insights

Consumer Sentiment Data, Fed Speeches Coming Up

May 02, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

May 02, 2024

The week following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will be a relatively quiet one, though it will still feature consumer credit and sentiment data, a federal U.S. budget update, and remarks from Fed officials.

The earnings docket features quarterly results from Airbnb (ABNB), Bumble (BMBL), BP (BP), Datadog (DDOG), Foot Locker (FL), Fox (FOXA), H&R Block (HRB), Lucid Group (LCID), Lyft (LYFT), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Roblox (RBLX), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), Tyson Foods (TSN), Uber Technologies (UBER), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Walt Disney (DIS), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.   Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and New York Fed President Williams will speak on Monday, May 6.   Consumer credit data is on tap on Tuesday, May 7.   Wednesday, May 8 features wholesale inventories and remarks from Fed Governor Lisa Cook.   The usual round of jobs data will come out on Thursday, May 9.

Consumer sentiment data is scheduled for Friday, May 10, in addition to a monthly U.S. federal budget update.

