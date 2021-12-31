Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2021: TEDU, FUV, YUMC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were inactive recently.

Tarena International (TEDU) was gaining almost 6% in value after it said its board approved the repurchase of up to $2.5 million worth of its shares.

Arcimoto (FUV) was inactive after it announced a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was unchanged after it said KFC China launched a series of green marketing campaigns to promote sustainability.

