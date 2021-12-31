Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2021: SON,NAKD,GNUS,WOW.V

Consumer stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was adding 0.1%.

In company news, Sonoco Products (SON) was edging 0.6% higher, staying within close range of a nearly 1% morning peak, after the consumer packaging company late Thursday said it was acquiring privately held American Recycling of Western North Carolina. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Sunoco said American Recycling anticipates reporting $9 million in sales this year.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) declined 1%, giving back a morning advance that followed investors at WOW! Unlimited Media (WOW.V) voting to approve the acquisition of the Canadian animation company producer by Genius Brands. Completion of the $53 million cash and stock transaction still is subject to certain legal and regulatory approvals.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) dropped 4.5% after the swimwear company closed on its acquisition of electric vehicle maker Cenntro Automotive Group and sold off its FOH Online business. It also changed the company's name to Cenntro Electric Group and reaffirmed its plan to deliver at least 20,000 vehicles during 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.