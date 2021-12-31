Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2021: SNAX,SON,NAKD,GNUS,WOW.V

Consumer stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% in late trade and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) adding about 0.1%.

In company news, Stryve Foods (SNAX) tumbled more than 13% after the snack foods company said it expects sales for its Q4 ending Dec. 31 in a range of $7 million to $7.5 million, lagging its sales levels for the first three quarters of 2021 and also missing the three-analyst consensus expecting $9.8 million in Q4 revenue. Stryve said the upcoming Q4 results will reflect "significant" increases in food and labor costs over year-ago levels "as well as by challenges in transportation and freight markets."

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) dropped 6.8% after the swimwear company closed its acquisition of electric vehicle maker Cenntro Automotive Group and sold off its FOH Online business. It also changed the company's name to Cenntro Electric Group and reaffirmed its plan to deliver at least 20,000 vehicles during 2022.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) declined 3%, giving back a morning advance that followed investors at WOW! Unlimited Media (WOW.V) voting to approve the acquisition of the Canadian animation company producer by Genius Brands. Completion of the $53 million cash and stock transaction still is subject to certain legal and regulatory approvals.

To the upside, Sonoco Products (SON) was edging 0.6% higher, staying within close range of a nearly 1% morning peak, after the consumer packaging company late Thursday said it was acquiring privately held American Recycling of Western North Carolina. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Sunoco said American Recycling anticipates reporting $9 million in sales this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.