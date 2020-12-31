Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2020: TPCO,NXST,CELH,RPH,CPRI

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Tribune Publishing (TPCO) rose 8.3% after Alden Global Capital, which owns 32% of the newspaper publisher, disclosed it has offered to buy the company for $14.25 per share. Tribune also said it closed on the $96 million sale of its 60% share of consumer reviews website BestReviews to rival media company Nexstar (NXST), which also bought the other 40% of BestReviews from its founders for $64 million. The deal also includes a licensing and revenue-sharing agreement for BestReviews content appearing on Tribune websites, the companies said. Nexstar shares were nearly 1% higher.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) rallied Thursday, climbing over 17% to hit its highest share price since February 2007 at $52.10, after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the fitness beverages company to replace Capri Holdings (CPRI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index when the apparel seller moves up to the S&P MidCap 400 index on Jan. 7. Capri shares were 4.4% lower this afternoon.

RLH Corp (RLH) climbed almost 27% after the hotel chain agreed to a $90 million buyout offer from privately held Sonesta International Hotels, which will pay $3.50 in cash for each RLH share, or nearly 30% above Wednesday's closing price. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

