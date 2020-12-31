Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2020: RLH, KXIN, YUMC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat to lower before markets open on Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.1% lower, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were flat.

Red Lion Hotels (RLH) rose more than 28% after Sonesta International Hotels Corp. said it has agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $90 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) declined more than 3% after swinging to a loss of $0.10 per share for the first half of 2020 from earnings of $1.09 per share in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was flat after saying that it has added two branches -- Suzhou and Wuxi -- to its centralized shared service centers in China.

