Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2020: CENT,CENTA,TPCO,NXST,CELH,RPH,CPRI

Consumer stocks largely maintained their mid-day positions in late Thursday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF rising 0.4% in late trade while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Central Garden & Pet (CENT, CENTA) rose 2.3% after the retailer said it was buying Green Garden Products from private equity investors Freeman Spogli & Co and other shareholders for $532 million. The deal is intended to expand Central's product portfolio of seed packets and plant nutrients as well as strengthen its relationship with major retailers.

Tribune Publishing (TPCO) rose 7.5% after Alden Global Capital, which owns 32% of the newspaper publisher, disclosed it has offered to buy the company for $14.25 per share. Tribune also said it closed on the $96 million sale of its 60% share of consumer reviews website BestReviews to rival media company Nexstar (NXST), which also bought the other 40% of BestReviews from its founders for $64 million. Nexstar shares were 1% higher.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) rallied Thursday, climbing over 17% to hit its highest share price since February 2007 at $52.10, after S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the fitness beverages company to replace Capri Holdings (CPRI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index when the apparel seller moves up to the S&P MidCap 400 index on Jan. 7. Capri shares were 4.4% lower this afternoon.

RLH Corp (RLH) climbed 27% after the hotel chain agreed to a $90 million buyout offer from privately held Sonesta International Hotels, which will pay $3.50 in cash for each RLH share, or nearly 30% above Wednesday's closing price. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

