Consumer Sector Update for 12/31/2019: NIO, TSLA, TIF, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.20%

MCD: -0.11%

DIS: -0.19%

CVS: -12%

KO: -0.18%

Top consumer stocks were mostly heading down pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Nio (NIO), which was still advancing more than 17% after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss and sales that exceeded the Street's expectations.

In other sector news:

(-) Tesla (TSLA) has delivered the first batch of vehicles made in Shanghai, the location of its first overseas factory, Xinhua reported. According to other media reports, Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, its first facility outside the US, has been making over 1,000 Model 3 cars per week after less than a year of construction. Tesla was recently down more than 1%

(=) Tiffany & Co.'s (TIF) Blue Box Cafe in Shanghai has a six-month waiting list, boosted by fans of the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's," the South China Morning Post reported. Tiffany & Co. was flat after the news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.