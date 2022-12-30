Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLP, XLY, SJR, RCI, BEDU, MESA

December 30, 2022 — 08:59 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) inching up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.6%.

Shaw Communications (SJR) climbed 10% after the Canadian Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed sale of Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Quebecor subsidiary Videotron, paving the way for the closing of the merger between Rogers Communications (RCI) and Shaw. Shares of Rogers Communications rose more than 4%.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) fell nearly 4% as a buyer group that includes former chairperson Huiyan Yang and Meirong Yang withdrew a non-binding offer to take the company private.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) retreated more than 5% on the back of a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.37 per share, compared with a $0.06 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a normalized net loss of $0.26 per share, according to Capital IQ polling.

