Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2022: UXIN, AMC, FFIE, MESA, UAL

Consumer stocks retreated Friday during the final trading session of 2022, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.4%.

In company news, Uxin (UXIN) fell 8.9% after the Chinese car and truck retailer reported a larger non-GAAP Q2 net loss compared with year-ago levels despite a 79% increase in revenue over the same quarter last year. The company also is projecting revenue for the current quarter ending Dec. 31 in a range of 450 million renminbi to 460 million renminbi compared with a single-analyst estimate looking for 685.4 million renminbi in Q3 revenue.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) slipped 1.2% after the electric vehicle manufacturer pushed back the expected rollout of its flagship FF 91 model by nearly a month, with initial deliveries now expected by the end of April. The company earlier this month said it expected the first FF 91 vehicles to come off the assembly line in early April.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) declined 1.8% after overnight saying Silver Lake managing director Lee Wittlinger stepped down as a member on its board following the asset manager selling its remaining stake in the movie theater chain earlier in 2022.

To the upside, Mesa Air Group (MESA) soared almost 14% after late Thursday reported Q4 revenue exceeding analyst estimates and it said United Air Lines (UAL) agreed to buy 30 of its GE-CF34-8 spare jet engines for $80 million.

