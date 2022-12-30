Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2022: AMC, FFIE, MESA, UAL

Consumer stocks were retreating in pre-holiday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.2%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) declined 4.5% on Friday after overnight saying Silver Lake managing director Lee Wittlinger stepped down as a member on the company's board following the asset manager selling its remaining stake in the movie theater chain earlier in 2022.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) slipped 3% after the electric vehicle manufacturer pushed back the expected rollout of its flagship FF 91 model by nearly a month, with initial deliveries now expected by the end of April. The company earlier this month said it expected the first FF 91 vehicles to come off the assembly line in early April.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) soared over 17% higher after late Thursday reported Q4 revenue exceeding analyst estimates and it said United Air Lines (UAL) agreed to buy 30 of its GE-CF34-8 spare jet engines for $80 million.

