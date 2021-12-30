Markets
KR

Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2021: KR, DADA, WMT, PFE, MRK, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both inactive recently.

Kroger (KR) was climbing past 1% after it said it set up a $1 billion share buyback program with no expiration date.

Dada Group (DADA) was up more than 1% after it said it expanded its partnership with personal care products company Kimberly-Clark to boost the growth of health care brands in the on-demand retail space.

Walmart (WMT) was marginally higher as it announced that Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid and Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' Molnupiravir will be available in its stores in a few states this week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR DADA WMT PFE MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular