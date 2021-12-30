Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2021: KR, DADA, WMT, PFE, MRK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both inactive recently.

Kroger (KR) was climbing past 1% after it said it set up a $1 billion share buyback program with no expiration date.

Dada Group (DADA) was up more than 1% after it said it expanded its partnership with personal care products company Kimberly-Clark to boost the growth of health care brands in the on-demand retail space.

Walmart (WMT) was marginally higher as it announced that Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid and Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' Molnupiravir will be available in its stores in a few states this week.

