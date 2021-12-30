Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2021: HELE,DADA,KMB,RCL

Consumer stocks were edging lower late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.1% after paring its earlier decline, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gave back its midday advance to trail by less than 0.1%.

In company news, Helen of Troy (HELE) was 0.9% lower, reversing a narrow midday gain, after the beauty products company said it completed its acquisition of Osprey Packs for $414.7 million in cash including a $5.3 million favorable customary net working capital adjustment. The company said it expects the deal to boost its sales growth, gross profit margin and adjusted per-share earnings.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) shares slipped 1% after the cruise line company said disruptions from the omicron variant of COVID-19 haven't been as severe as those it experienced from the delta variant earlier this year. Separately, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Among gainers, Dada Group (DADA) shares rose more than 13% after the Chinese e-commerce platform late Wednesday announced an expanded partnership with personal care products company Kimberly-Clark (KMB) through Dada's Shop Now platform, while adding supply optimization, marketing promotion and other initiatives to bolster growth in selected product categories.

Kanzhun (BZ) rose almost 12% after Jefferies Thursday began coverage of the online jobs recruiter with a buy stock rating and a $44 price target.

