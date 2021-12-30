Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2021: DADA, BZ, RCL

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Dada Group (DADA) increased more than 15% after the Chinese e-commerce platform late Wednesday announced an expanded partnership with personal care products company Kimberly-Clark (KMB) through Dada's Shop Now platform and also adding supply optimization, marketing promotion and other initiatives to bolster growth in selected product categories.

Kanzhun (BZ) rose almost 14% after Jefferies Thursday began coverage of the online jobs recruiter with a buy stock rating and a $44 price target.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was slipping 0.1%, erasing most of a 2% midday slide, after the cruise line company Thursday said the disruption resulting from the omicron variant of COVID-19 hasn't been as sharp as the one it experienced from the delta variant earlier this year. Separately, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

