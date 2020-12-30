Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2020: MKC,TIF,METX

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5%.

In company news, McCormick & Co. (MKC) still was narrowly higher this afternoon, giving back most of an earlier 1% rise that followed the spices company Wednesday announcing its purchase of natural-flavors maker FONA International for $710 million in cash. McCormick is expecting the deal will expand its flavor segment and technology platform and support its global growth strategy.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) also was fractionally higher after its shareholders reportedly voted to approve the $15.8 billion acquisition of the high-end jeweler by French luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, Reuters reported According to the report, investors participating in a virtual special meeting Wednesday cast nearly 99% of their shares in favor of the deal, which will pay $131.50 in cash for each Tiffany share.

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) declined 5% after the online educator said it started pre-sales for its Korean and Spanish language courses on its Likeshuo platform on Dec. 23. The company earlier this year joined forces with Japanese educator Jtalk to develop an online language training product in Japanese and plans are now underway to launch German, French, Portuguese, and Russian courses during 2021, Meten said.

