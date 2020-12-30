Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2020: JD, MKC, TEDU, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with consumer discretionary firms (XLY) recently inactive, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were advancing by 0.2%.

JD.com (JD) was climbing by almost 2% after saying its board authorized the assessment of the potential spin-off of the company's JD Cloud & AI business to Jingdong Digits Technology Holding in exchange for a certain stake in Jingdong Digits.

McCormick (MKC) was up more than 1% after announcing that it acquired privately held FONA International, a producer of clean and natural flavors, as well as its affiliates for $710 million in cash.

Tarena International (TEDU) was gaining over 6% in value after saying it has retained a financial adviser and US legal counsel to assist in evaluating a previously announced acquisition proposal.

