Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2019: QSR,QSR.TO,NIO,TLSA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.08%

MCD -0.80%

DIS -1.12%

CVS -0.35%

KO -0.19%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking just over 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling about 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Restaurant Brands International (QSR) slipped 1% following the Toronto-based fast-food company late Friday saying Alexandre Macedo will step down on Tuesday as president of its Tim Hortons division and leave the company in March after assisting with the transition for his successor.

In other sector news:

(+) Nio (NIO) climbed over 81% after the Chinese electric vehicle company Monday reported an non-GAAP Q3 net loss of RMB2.38, improving on an RMB10.35 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an RMB2.63 per share net loss, excluding one-time items. Total revenue grew 25.2% over year-ago levels to RMB1.84 billion, also exceeding the RMB1.65 billion analyst mean.

(-) Telsa (TLSA) slid almost 4% after Cowen & Co. Monday reiterated its underperform rating on the electric car-maker but raised its price target for the company's shares by $20 to $210 each. The company Monday also said it delivered the first of its China-made Model 3 electric cars, four days after China's industry ministry approved an exemption on purchase taxes for the vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.