Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2019: NIO, DLTR, FRG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.02%

MCD: -0.09%

DIS: +0.17%

CVS: -0.04%

KO: -0.14%

Most consumer giants were declining pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Nio (NIO), which was gaining more than 22% after reporting a narrower Q3 loss and sales that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company posted an adjusted net loss of RMB2.38 ($0.33) per share. That was lower than its adjusted loss of RMB10.35 per share in the year-ago quarter and smaller than the loss of RMB2.63 per share expected in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

In other sector news:

(=) Dollar Tree (DLTR) was unchanged after saying it is "remaining neutral" toward TRC Capital Investment's mini-tender offer to buy up to 1.5 million of the company's common shares at $89.88 apiece.

(=) Franchise Group (FRG) was flat as it acquired American Freight Group for about $450 million from an affiliate of the Jordan Company and other shareholders of the furniture, mattress and home accessories retailer.

