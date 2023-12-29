Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2023: JD, BABA, AGAE, RLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally advancing recently while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Alibaba Group (BABA) is facing a fine of 1 billion yuan ($140.7 million) after losing an antimonopoly case to JD.com (JD), media reports said. JD.com was gaining more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) was up more than 2% after saying Eite Fun Entertainment made a strategic investment in the company.

RLX Technology (RLX) was more than 1% higher after saying its board approved a 24-month extension to its existing $500 million buyback program for its American depositary shares, now effective through Dec. 31, 2025.

