News & Insights

Markets
JD

Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2023: JD, BABA, AGAE, RLX, XLP, XLY

December 29, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally advancing recently while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Alibaba Group (BABA) is facing a fine of 1 billion yuan ($140.7 million) after losing an antimonopoly case to JD.com (JD), media reports said. JD.com was gaining more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) was up more than 2% after saying Eite Fun Entertainment made a strategic investment in the company.

RLX Technology (RLX) was more than 1% higher after saying its board approved a 24-month extension to its existing $500 million buyback program for its American depositary shares, now effective through Dec. 31, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD
BABA
AGAE
RLX
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.