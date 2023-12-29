Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2023: FSR, SALM, ALRM, RGS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In corporate news, Fisker (FSR) shares soared 18% after the electric vehicle manufacturer's 2023 production volume largely came in line with its expectations, while the company said it will look to accelerate sales and deliveries amid robust demand.

Salem Media (SALM) shares tumbled 29% after the company said it had given notice to Nasdaq of its plan to delist its class A shares from the exchange.

Alarm.com (ALRM) jumped 3.2% after the firm and Vivint settled all outstanding litigation and signed a long-term intellectual property license agreement.

Regis (RGS) was slipping past 8% after the company said late Thursday it has asked for an oral hearing in response to the New York Stock Exchange's decision to delist Regis common stock.

