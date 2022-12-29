Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: XLP, XLY, GOTU, TAL, EDU, HYZN, CALM

Consumer stocks were narrowly rising pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.5%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

US-listed Chinese education technology firms were down after China tightened rules for private tutoring in the country. Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) fell more than 14%, while TAL Education Group (TAL) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) lost more than 7%.

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) was advancing more than 4% after saying its subsidiary Hyzon Zero Carbon and Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron USA, and Raven SR LLC agreed to develop, construct, operate and maintain a solid waste-to-hydrogen generation facility in Richmond, California.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was declining more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q2 net income of $4.07 per diluted share, up from a $0.02 per share profit during the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Cal-Maine to earn $4.24 per share on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.