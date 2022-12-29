Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: XLP, XLY, GOTU, TAL, EDU, HYZN, CALM

December 29, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were narrowly rising pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.5%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

US-listed Chinese education technology firms were down after China tightened rules for private tutoring in the country. Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) fell more than 14%, while TAL Education Group (TAL) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) lost more than 7%.

Hyzon Motors (HYZN) was advancing more than 4% after saying its subsidiary Hyzon Zero Carbon and Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron USA, and Raven SR LLC agreed to develop, construct, operate and maintain a solid waste-to-hydrogen generation facility in Richmond, California.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was declining more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q2 net income of $4.07 per diluted share, up from a $0.02 per share profit during the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Cal-Maine to earn $4.24 per share on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
GOTU
TAL
EDU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.