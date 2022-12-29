Markets
SGBX

Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: SGBX,BRFS,CALM

December 29, 2022 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were broadly higher during Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.4%.

In company news, Safe & Green Holdings (SGBX) added 8.6% after the specialty home builder said it has filed a second complaint with regulators against a group of unnamed investors it believes has amassed a "significant" stake in the company. It also said the alleged shareholder group has refused to make its required disclosures despite multiple attempts by the company to encourage compliance.

BRF (BRFS) rose 1% after saying in a regulatory filing it signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities settling claims of illegal practices. The deal calls on the meat processor to pay 584 million reais ($111.7 million) in five installments starting June 30 as well as fixing identified practices and adopting preventive measures.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) slumped more than 13% on Thursday after reporting late Wednesday earnings that trailed estimates by analysts. Fiscal Q2 net income was $4.07 per diluted share, the company said. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, expected $4.24 on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGBX
BRFS
CALM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.