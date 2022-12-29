Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: SGBX,BRFS,CALM

Consumer stocks were broadly higher during Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.4%.

In company news, Safe & Green Holdings (SGBX) added 8.6% after the specialty home builder said it has filed a second complaint with regulators against a group of unnamed investors it believes has amassed a "significant" stake in the company. It also said the alleged shareholder group has refused to make its required disclosures despite multiple attempts by the company to encourage compliance.

BRF (BRFS) rose 1% after saying in a regulatory filing it signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities settling claims of illegal practices. The deal calls on the meat processor to pay 584 million reais ($111.7 million) in five installments starting June 30 as well as fixing identified practices and adopting preventive measures.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) slumped more than 13% on Thursday after reporting late Wednesday earnings that trailed estimates by analysts. Fiscal Q2 net income was $4.07 per diluted share, the company said. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, expected $4.24 on a GAAP basis.

