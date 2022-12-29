Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: HYZN,CVX,SGBX,BRFS,CALM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.6%.

In company news, Hyzon Motors (HYZN) posted a 20% gain after late Wednesday saying it will pay $10 million for a 20% stake in a new solid waste-to-hydrogen generation facility to be built in Richmond, California, with an affiliate of energy major Chevron (CVX). Chevron shares were 0.9% higher.

Safe & Green Holdings (SGBX) added 6.8% after the specialty home builder said it has filed a second complaint with regulators against a group of unnamed investors it believes has amassed a "significant" stake in the company. It also said the alleged shareholder group has refused to make its required disclosures despite multiple attempts by the company to encourage compliance.

BRF (BRFS) rose 5.3% after saying in a regulatory filing it signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities settling claims of illegal practices. The deal calls on the meat processor to pay 584 million reais ($111.7 million) in five installments starting June 30 as well as fixing identified practices and adopting preventive measures.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) slumped 15% on Thursday after late Wednesday reporting net income for its fiscal Q2 trailing Wall Street expectations, earning $4.07 per diluted share during the 13 weeks ended Nov. 28. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, expected $4.24 on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.