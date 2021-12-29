Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2021: VSCO,CALM,AUVI

Consumer stocks were edging higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rose 0.2%.

In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was climbing 15% after the underwear retailer Wednesday reaffirmed its Q4 earnings and revenue forecast and announced an accelerated $250 million share repurchase amounting to more than 5% of its market capitalization. The company said it still sees Q4 net income between $2.35 and $2.65 per share and sales growth between 0% and 3% over its $2.1 billion in Q4 sales last year during the three months ending Jan. 31. The Street was at $2.63 per share and $2.14 billion, respectively.

Cal-Maine (CALM) retreated 4.1% after reporting net income of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 27, down from its $0.25 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the four-analyst consensus expecting the eggs producer to earn $0.30 per share on a GAAP basis.

Applied UV (AUVI) shares plunged more than 31% to a record low of $2.46 after the disinfection and purification services provider priced an $8 million public offering of 2.67 million common shares at $3 apiece, 16% below Tuesday's close.

