Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2021: VSCO, CALM, AUVI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.39% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.12% in value.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was rallying by more than 8% as it reaffirmed its Q4 outlook and reported an accelerated share repurchase program to buy back $250 million of its common stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was retreating by over 6% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net income of $0.02 per diluted share, down from $0.25 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.30.

Applied UV (AUVI) was shedding over 19% in value after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 2.7 million common shares at $3 per share for gross proceeds of about $8 million.

