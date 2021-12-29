Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2021: NEW,VSCO,CALM,AUVI

Consumer stocks received a late boost Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rose 0.4% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

In company news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) climbed more than 12% after the underwear retailer reaffirmed its Q4 earnings and revenue forecasts and announced an accelerated $250 million share repurchase amounting to more than 5% of its market capitalization. The company said it continues to see net income for its Q4 ending Jan. 31 between $2.35 and $2.65 per share and sales growing 0% to 3% over its $2.10 billion in year-ago sales. The Street is at $2.63 per share and $2.14 billion, respectively.

Puxin (NEW) closed more than 75% higher, earlier topping out with a 130% advance, after the Chinese private-sector educator reported a 12.2% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, rising to 674.1 million renminbi ($104.4 million) during the three months ended June 30 and supported by a 21.1% increase in student enrollments. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Among decliners, Cal-Maine (CALM) retreated 5.4% after reporting net income of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 27, down from its $0.25 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the four-analyst consensus expecting the eggs producer to earn $0.30 per share on a GAAP basis. The company blamed rapidly rising costs.

Applied UV (AUVI) shares plunged more than 31% to a record low of $2.46 after the disinfection and purification services provider priced an $8 million public offering of 2.67 million common shares at $3 per share, 16% below Tuesday's close.

