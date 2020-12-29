Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2020: YSG, SXT, VFC, CZR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.01% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently inactive.

Yatsen Holding (YSG), a beauty products company in China, said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies (SXT) and its Chinese subsidiary to establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Singapore. Yatsen was gaining over 1% in value recently.

VF (VFC) said it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Supreme, a privately-owned streetwear brand, for an aggregate base purchase price of $2.1 billion.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) said late Monday its proposed merger with bookmaker William Hill has been cleared under antitrust laws, with the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

