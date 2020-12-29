Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2020: MKGI,VFC,TGT

Consumer stocks have turned narrowly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.1%, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, Monaker Group (MKGI) tumbled almost 33% after the online lodging marketplace priced an upsized $7.7 million bought-deal offering of 3.08 million shares at $2.50 apiece, or more than 29% under Monday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 480,000 shares to the deal over their original plan to offer 2.6 million shares.

VF (VFC) fell 1.3% after the branded apparel company late Monday said it has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of privately held streetwear company Supreme. VF is expecting the deal will generate an extra $500 million in FY21 sales and boost adjusted earnings this year by around $0.20 per share.

Target (TGT) was fractionally lower, giving a prior gain that followed UK-based online retailers THG Holdings saying it was acquiring Target's Dermstore online beauty and skincare brand for $350 million in cash. THG said the deal wil advance its plans to develop digitally-focused beauty brands and expand its online multi-brand distribution channel lookfantastic.com.

