Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2020: LCA,GNOG,MKGI,VFC,TGT

Consumer stocks turned mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was 0.1% higher, pushing back to positive ground following a mid-day slide.

In company news, Landcadia Holdings (LCA) slid 1.2% after the blank check company said it has closed on its merger of Golden Nugget Online Gaming following shareholder approval of the transaction. With the completion of the deal, the merged companies changed its name to Golden Nugget Online Gaming and its stock ticker will change to GNOG beginning with the start of Wednesday's regular session.

Monaker Group (MKGI) tumbled over 32% after the online lodging marketplace priced an upsized $7.7 million bought-deal offering of 3.08 million shares at $2.50 apiece, or more than 29% under Monday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 480,000 shares to the deal over their original plan to offer 2.6 million shares.

VF (VFC) fell nearly 1% after the branded apparel company late Monday said it has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of privately held streetwear company Supreme. VF is expecting the deal will generate an extra $500 million in FY21 sales and boost adjusted earnings this year by around $0.20 per share.

Target (TGT) was fractionally lower, giving back a prior gain that followed UK-based online retailers THG Holdings saying it was acquiring Target's Dermstore online beauty and skincare brand for $350 million in cash. THG said the deal will advance its plans to develop digitally-focused beauty brands and expand its online multi-brand distribution channel lookfantastic.com.

