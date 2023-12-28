News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2023: PENN, BABA, BTI, XLP, XLY

December 28, 2023

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.2% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1%.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) shareholder HG Vora Capital Management is seeking to secure seats on the casino company's board, The Wall Street Journal reported. Penn Entertainment was over 3% higher in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Kelly Toys over the alleged sale of counterfeit versions of a popular toy on the Chinese e-commerce company's online platforms was rejected by a US judge, Reuters reported. Alibaba was marginally higher pre-bell Thursday.

British American Tobacco (BTI) and certain affiliates were fined $110 million by Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or FCCPC, following an investigation over alleged market dominance abuse, the watchdog said in a post on X. British American Tobacco was down 0.3% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

