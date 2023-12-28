Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2023: ATUS, GM, PENN, VFS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Altice USA (ATUS) unit Cheddar News said Thursday it was acquired by an affiliate of media company Archetype. Altice USA shares jumped 6.7%.

General Motors (GM) filed a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco in a bid to recover $120.9 million in back taxes, penalties, and interest, alleging that it was charged an excessive tax bill. GM shares rose 0.3%.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) shareholder HG Vora Capital Management is seeking to secure seats on the casino company's board, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Penn shares jumped 6%.

VinFast Auto (VFS) has opened a dealership in North Carolina in partnership with Leith Automotive, Leith said Wednesday. VinFast shares added 1.7%.

