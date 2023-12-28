News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2023: ATUS, GM, PENN, VFS

December 28, 2023

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Altice USA (ATUS) unit Cheddar News said Thursday it was acquired by an affiliate of media company Archetype. Altice USA shares jumped 6.7%.

General Motors (GM) filed a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco in a bid to recover $120.9 million in back taxes, penalties, and interest, alleging that it was charged an excessive tax bill. GM shares rose 0.3%.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) shareholder HG Vora Capital Management is seeking to secure seats on the casino company's board, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Penn shares jumped 6%.

VinFast Auto (VFS) has opened a dealership in North Carolina in partnership with Leith Automotive, Leith said Wednesday. VinFast shares added 1.7%.

