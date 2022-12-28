Markets
LUCY

Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2022: LUCY, GROV, GHG

December 28, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Consumer stocks were gaining in premarket Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) increasing 0.6%.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) jumped nearly 70% after signing an agreement with Authentic Brands Group to license the outdoor brand Eddie Bauer for smart eyewear.

Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) was rising nearly 5% after reaching a loan and security agreement to obtain a four-year $72 million term loan.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) was declining more than 2% after reporting H1 non-GAAP net income of 1.03 Chinese renminbi ($0.15) per diluted American depositary share, down from 1.19 renminbi a year earlier.

