Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2022: GAMB, APPH, ICLK, SBET

Consumer stocks were adding to their Wednesday retreat, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 0.8%.

US same-store sales increased 9.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Dec. 24, up from a 7.6% rise the prior week, according to data compiled by Redbook Research through its survey of larger retail chains.

In company news, Gambling.com Group (GAMB) climbed 0.3% after Wednesday saying it will provide marketing services to online sports betting company BetOhio.com launching Jan. 1.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) increased nearly 12% after the online sports-wagering company said it has closed on its purchase of privately held SportsHub Games Network, issuing about 4.7 million ordinary shares to SportsHub investors.

To the downside, AppHarvest (APPH) dropped 3.7%, reversing a midday gain, after the agricultural technology company overnight said it completed a $127 million sale-leaseback transaction for its indoor leafy greens farm in Berea, Kentucky, and also opened a 60-acre indoor farm growing Campari brand tomatoes in nearby Richmond.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) gained 2.4 after the online marketing company authorized a $5 million stock-buyback program beginning Jan. 1 and continuing through the end of 2023.

