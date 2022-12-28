Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2022: APPH, ICLK, SBET

Markets
Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

US same-store sales increased 9.6% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended Dec. 24, up from a 7.6% rise the prior week, according to data compiled by Redbook Research through its survey of larger retail chains.

In company news, AppHarvest (APPH) gained 0.5% after the agricultural technology company overnight said it completed a $127 million sale-leaseback transaction for its indoor leafy greens farm in Berea, Kentucky, and also opened a 60-acre indoor farm growing Campari brand tomatoes in nearby Richmond.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) gained 4.6% after the online marketing company authorized a $5 million stock buyback program beginning Jan. 1 and continuing through the end of 2023.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) gained 7.6% after the online sports-wagering company said it has closed on its purchase of privately held SportsHub Games Network, issuing about 4.7 million ordinary shares to SportsHub investors.

