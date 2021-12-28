Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2021: VSTO, RRD, VIPS

Consumer stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was ahead 0.1%.

In company news, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shares added 4.7% on Tuesday after the ammunition and outdoor products company announced its purchase of hunting gear seller Stone Glacier, which produces ultra-lightweight hunting gear. Financial terms were not disclosed but Vista said the deal is expected to immediately increase its earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.

RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) fell 0.9% after the branded communications company late Monday said it recently found a systems intrusion in its technical environment. According to a regulatory document, the company said it is not aware of any compromise of client data, adding it plans a series of containment measures, including shutting down the affected servers and systems.

Vipshop (VIPS) declined 4.3% after the e-commerce platform overnight cut its Q4 revenue forecast, now expecting between 34 billion to 35.8 billion renminbi ($5.33 billion to $5.62 billion) in net revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with with its prior guidance looking for 35.8 billion to 37.6 billion renminbi. The company blamed "market and operational conditions" for the expected shortfall.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.