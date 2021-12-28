Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2021: VIPS, NEW, JWEL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.07% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.33% recently.

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) was slipping past 1% after saying it now expects Q4 net revenue of 34 billion to 35.8 billion renminbi ($5.33 billion to $5.62 billion), below prior guidance of 35.8 billion to 37.6 billion renminbi.

Puxin (NEW) was gaining over 2% in value after saying it plans to dispose of its tutoring services related to academic subjects -- K-12 Academic AST Services -- at all learning centers across the country.

Jowell Global (JWEL) said it generated more than $9.7 million in gross merchandise volume during the 2021 Double 12 shopping festival, up 74.7% from last year. Jowell Global was over 5% lower recently.

