Consumer Sector Update for 12/28/2020: IDEX,MAGS,TSLA

Consumer stocks were rising in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was 1.3% higher.

In company news, Ideanomics (IDEX) rose 7% after saying its Mobile Energy Global unit was buying 2,000 BYD D1 ride-hailing electric vehicles from the Meihao Chuxing Automobile Technology joint venture for deployment in several Chinese cities, with deliveries expected to begin during the first half of 2021.

Magal Security Systems (MAGS) climbed 6.1% after Monday saying it received a three-year contract worth about $9 million to maintain and upgrade an integrated security system and telecommunication infrastructure at a major African seaport. The company also installed an extensive array of cameras with day and night vision and automated gates run for the unnamed long-time customer, Magal said.

Tesla (TSLA) was 1.2% higher, easing from a 3% gain earlier Monday that followed reports the electric automaker is looking to expand its presence in India early next year. Indian transportation and enterprise minister Nitin Gadkari told the Indian Express daily newspaper that Tesla could begin a sales launch for its Model 3 sedan within a few weeks and would then consider building an assembly and manufacturing facility in India depending on public response.

