Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2023: NYT, MSFT, TSLA, BTI

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each adding about 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales jumped 4.1% from a year ago during the week ended Dec. 23, following a 3.6% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, the New York Times (NYT) filed a lawsuit against Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI for allegedly copying and using millions of the media company's works to build generative artificial intelligence tools that rely on large language models. New York Times shares were gaining about 3%.

Tesla (TSLA) is tracking "slightly ahead" of its Q4 vehicle delivery target of 480,000 units based on data from China, giving investors bullish confidence about the electric vehicle manufacturer heading into 2024, Wedbush Securities said. Separately, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Tesla plans to launch a revamped version of its Model Y SUV from its Shanghai plant. Tesla shares were rising 2.5%.

British American Tobacco (BTI) and some affiliates were fined $110 million by Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission following a probe over alleged market dominance abuse, the watchdog said Wednesday. British American Tobacco shares were rising 0.5%.

