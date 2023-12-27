Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2023: LTH, NYT, TSLA, ROI

Consumer stocks gained late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Dec. 23 jumped 4.1% from a year earlier following a 3.6% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Life Time (LTH) on Wednesday affirmed Q4 revenue forecast of $555 million to $565 million. Net income is expected to be $14 million to $17 million, the company said. Its shares dropped 3.2%.

The New York Times (NYT) filed a lawsuit against Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI for allegedly copying and using millions of the media company's works to build generative artificial intelligence tools that rely on large language models. New York Times shares were gaining 2.2%.

Tesla (TSLA) is tracking "slightly ahead" of its Q4 vehicle delivery target of 480,000 units based on data from China, giving investors confidence about the electric vehicle manufacturer heading into 2024, Wedbush Securities said. Separately, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Tesla plans to launch a revamped version of its Model Y SUV from its Shanghai plant. Tesla shares rose 1.6%.

