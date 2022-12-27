Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2022: INSW

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday premarket activity, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding about 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.3%.

Nio (NIO) was declining about 5% after saying it now expects Q4 deliveries to range from 38,500 to 39,500 vehicles, compared with its prior guidance of 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) also recently dropped 5% after reports said it will face an investigation by the US Department of Transportation for cancellations and delayed flights in recent days.

International Seaways (INSW) was 0.6% lower after it filed a registration statement Friday for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.