Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2022: INSW

December 27, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday premarket activity, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding about 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.3%.

Nio (NIO) was declining about 5% after saying it now expects Q4 deliveries to range from 38,500 to 39,500 vehicles, compared with its prior guidance of 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) also recently dropped 5% after reports said it will face an investigation by the US Department of Transportation for cancellations and delayed flights in recent days.

International Seaways (INSW) was 0.6% lower after it filed a registration statement Friday for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time.

